Madison County Detention Center: September 4-7, 2022

Sept. 4
• Cody L. Hall, 28, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree
• Kendra M. Walling, 31, East Bernstadt: giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (3 counts); theft by failing to make required disposition of property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brooklyn Nicole Combs, 22, Mt. Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Heather McKenzie – Pack, 35, Pioneer: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid and/or assistance; license to be in possession; possession of open alcohol beverage containers in motor vehicle prohibited
• Stephen Craig Calhoun, 44, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; parole violation (for technical offense)
Sept. 5
• Amanda Gail Collins, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Dillon John Gonzales, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Angelica Langley, 40, Berea: fugitive from another state (warrant required)
• Tra Lay, 30, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Aaron Mitchell Masters, 40, Berea: burglary, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, 2n degree
• Shelby S. Moore, 28, Beattyville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Veronica M. Pablo, 38, Somerset: theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting); unlawful transaction with a minor, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Felisha Shinevarre, 31, Barbourville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Branden Scott Stamper, 41, Beattyville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Sept. 6
• Charlene Martin, 40, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christina A. Denny, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Tyler Scott Johnson, 22, Richmond: serving time
• Jeffery T. McKenna, 60, McKee: hold for court
• Aaron Stone, 23, Berea: hold for court
• Joshua Brandon Baker, 38, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Lance Moore, 19, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree
• Ryan Combs, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Donald Cain Roe, 44, not given: failure to appear
• Derrick J. Haynes, 45, Lexington: failure to appear
• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license
• Damien Mitchell Struckoff, 40, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Karen Michelle Still, 46, Paint Lick: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Crystal Isaacs, 39, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); failure to appear
• Curtis Mitchell Sparks, 37, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit cards (greater than 2 cards); theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from vehicle, $500 but less than $1,000; receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000
• Regeina Arvin, 53, Berea: parole violation warrant
Sept. 7
• Jerry E. McKee, 63, Science Hill: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Alexandria Rhodus, 29, Berea: bench warrant for court
• Heather Nicole Edmonson, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jamie Estes, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Megan Campbell, 24, Richmond: possession of marijuana; failure to appear
• Melissa Irena Lear, 49, Berea: hold for court
• Phyllis Davis, 48, Richmond: serving time
• Tara Willis, 34, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Kenneth Happy, 48, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Gary Ray Neeley, Jr., 33, Berea: resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
• Russell F. Riddell, 44, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tiffany Satica Tipton, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
