Madison County Detention Center: September 4-7, 2022

Sept. 4

• Cody L. Hall, 28, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Kendra M. Walling, 31, East Bernstadt:  giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (3 counts); theft by failing to make required disposition of property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Brooklyn Nicole Combs, 22, Mt. Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Heather McKenzie – Pack, 35, Pioneer:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid and/or assistance; license to be in possession; possession of open alcohol beverage containers in motor vehicle prohibited

• Stephen Craig Calhoun, 44, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree; parole violation (for technical offense)

 

Sept. 5

• Amanda Gail Collins, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Dillon John Gonzales, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Angelica Langley, 40, Berea:  fugitive from another state (warrant required)

• Tra Lay, 30, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Aaron Mitchell Masters, 40, Berea:  burglary, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, 2n degree

• Shelby S. Moore, 28, Beattyville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Veronica M. Pablo, 38, Somerset:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting); unlawful transaction with a minor, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• Felisha Shinevarre, 31, Barbourville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Branden Scott Stamper, 41, Beattyville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Sept. 6

• Charlene Martin, 40, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christina A. Denny, 56, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Tyler Scott Johnson, 22, Richmond:  serving time

• Jeffery T. McKenna, 60, McKee:  hold for court

• Aaron Stone, 23, Berea:  hold for court

• Joshua Brandon Baker, 38, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Lance Moore, 19, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree

• Ryan Combs, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Donald Cain Roe, 44, not given:  failure to appear

• Derrick J. Haynes, 45, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no operator’s – moped license

• Damien Mitchell Struckoff, 40, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Karen Michelle Still, 46, Paint Lick:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Crystal Isaacs, 39, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); failure to appear

• Curtis Mitchell Sparks, 37, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit cards (greater than 2 cards); theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from vehicle, $500 but less than $1,000; receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000

• Regeina Arvin, 53, Berea:  parole violation warrant

 

Sept. 7

• Jerry E. McKee, 63, Science Hill:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Alexandria Rhodus, 29, Berea:  bench warrant for court

• Heather Nicole Edmonson, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jamie Estes, 43, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Megan Campbell, 24, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; failure to appear

• Melissa Irena Lear, 49, Berea:  hold for court

• Phyllis Davis, 48, Richmond:  serving time

• Tara Willis, 34, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Kenneth Happy, 48, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Gary Ray Neeley, Jr., 33, Berea:  resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

• Russell F. Riddell, 44, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tiffany Satica Tipton, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

