Madison County Detention Center: September 8- 11, 2022

Sept. 8
• Brandon Cooper, 18, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; harassment – physical contact – no injury
• James Leonard Couch, 40, Bell Buckle: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Matthew J. Hany, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cecil Wayne Pelfrey, Jr., 54, Richmond: failure to appear
Sept. 9
• Patrick Bogie, 39, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Bobbi Sturgill, 28, Berea: no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1t offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Amber Page Whittamore, 31, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Justin Banks, 22, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Inger Dawn Bailey, 54, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
• Matthew Holt, 36, McKee: failure to appear
• Andrew Goodnight, 32, Richmond: serving time
• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 48, McKee: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jon Southern, 34, Winchester: failure to appear; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Alvin Campbell, 55, Winchester: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
• Tyeisha J. Smith, 22, Berea: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under 12 years of age
• Destiny Grace Burns, 20, Lexington: receiving stolen property, $10,00 or more
• William R. Burgher, 44, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Justin Kebrdl, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Timothy King, 42, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• William Rothermel, 59, Berea: careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card
Sept. 10
• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jonathan Keith Witt, 37, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Christopher Blane Norton, 33, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Elmer Kidd, 51, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
Sept. 11
• Allan L. Puckett, 31, Richmond: driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license; open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Marlin James Winburn, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Iddi Kaumba, 27, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration receipt; no registration plates; careless driving
• Shelly Baker, 40, not given: flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender I
• Crystal Dawn Rose, 41, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jeremy Scott Abrams, 40, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
