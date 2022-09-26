Madison County Detention Center: September 8- 11, 2022

Sept. 8

• Brandon Cooper, 18, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; harassment – physical contact – no injury

• James Leonard Couch, 40, Bell Buckle:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Matthew J. Hany, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cecil Wayne Pelfrey, Jr., 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

Sept. 9

• Patrick Bogie, 39, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Bobbi Sturgill, 28, Berea:  no registration plates; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1t offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Amber Page Whittamore, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Justin Banks, 22, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Inger Dawn Bailey, 54, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

• Matthew Holt, 36, McKee:  failure to appear

• Andrew Goodnight, 32, Richmond:  serving time

• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 48, McKee:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jon Southern, 34, Winchester:  failure to appear; receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Robert Alvin Campbell, 55, Winchester:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Tyeisha J. Smith, 22, Berea:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under 12 years of age

• Destiny Grace Burns, 20, Lexington:  receiving stolen property, $10,00 or more

• William R. Burgher, 44, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Justin Kebrdl, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Timothy King, 42, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• William Rothermel, 59, Berea:  careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card

Sept. 10

• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jonathan Keith Witt, 37, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Christopher Blane Norton, 33, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Elmer Kidd, 51, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

Sept. 11

• Allan L. Puckett, 31, Richmond:  driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license; open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Marlin James Winburn, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Iddi Kaumba, 27, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no registration receipt; no registration plates; careless driving

• Shelly Baker, 40, not given:  flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender I

• Crystal Dawn Rose, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jeremy Scott Abrams, 40, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

Recommended for you