Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, April 5, 2021

• Paul Harrison, 44, McKee, KY, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd

• Dalton Hoover, 23, Irvine, KY, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear (2 count)

• Brandon Shamburger, 41, Bay City, MI, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

