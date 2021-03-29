Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, March 28, 2021

• Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amanda Mulligan, 34, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (opiates), tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree – drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Jason Westbrook, 46, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Larry Lawson, 33, Mt. Vernon, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Christian Martin, 20, Berea, wanton endangerment 1st degree, giving officer falsely identifying information
• Billy Cameron, 46, Morehead, KY, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Joseph Applegate, 56, Richmond, burglary 1st degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence
• Frank Payne, 61, Richmond, burglary 1st degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm, theft by unlawful taking all others $500 or more but under $10,000, tampering with physical evidence
• Clyde Carter, 36, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
