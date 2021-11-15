Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, November 14, 2021

• Orin L. Johnson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear

• Matthew J. Shepherd, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Abigael Jimenez Hernandez, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Regina Jones, 46, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Lotoya Childers, 28, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Adrian Jamal Brann, 25, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ashley M. Allen, 30, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant.

• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault 4th degree domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree (heroin)

