Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, November 14, 2021

• Orin L. Johnson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matthew J. Shepherd, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Cynthia Kay Puckett, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Abigael Jimenez Hernandez, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Regina Jones, 46, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Lotoya Childers, 28, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Adrian Jamal Brann, 25, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ashley M. Allen, 30, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant.
• David Allen Kelly, 35, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault 4th degree domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree (heroin)
