Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 17, 2021

• William Johnson, 37, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Sean Smith, 38, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jose Melendez – Reyna, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s-moped license
• Marie Crutcher, 48, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Nicole Simon, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kaylon Luster, 21, Evansville, Indiana: strangulation, 1st degree
• Everett Durham, 54, Berea: failure to appear
• David Mitchell, 65, Frankfort: failure to appear
• Justin Mozer, 41, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
