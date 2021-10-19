Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 17, 2021

• William Johnson, 37, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Sean Smith, 38, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jose Melendez – Reyna, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s-moped license

• Marie Crutcher, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Nicole Simon, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kaylon Luster, 21, Evansville, Indiana:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Everett Durham, 54, Berea:  failure to appear

• David Mitchell, 65, Frankfort:  failure to appear

• Justin Mozer, 41, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

