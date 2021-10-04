Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 3, 2021

• Candra Day, 41, Winchester:  possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Robert Lynch, 52, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (3 counts0

• Drake Richard, 42, Richmond:  assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation -1st degree

• Jordan McKean, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Dustin Luster, 24, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

• Sara Foster, 24, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christian Roark, 33, Harrodsburg:  serving bench warrant for court

• Larry Lawson, 33, Rockcastle:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Possession of burglary tools; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Carl Edwards, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Ronnie Coyle, 68, Berea:  failure to appear

• Gerald Wick, 40, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 but less than $1,000

• Melvin May, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

Recommended for you