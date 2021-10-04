Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 3, 2021

• Candra Day, 41, Winchester: possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Robert Lynch, 52, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (3 counts0
• Drake Richard, 42, Richmond: assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation -1st degree
• Jordan McKean, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Dustin Luster, 24, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jarrett Masters, 19, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
• Sara Foster, 24, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christian Roark, 33, Harrodsburg: serving bench warrant for court
• Larry Lawson, 33, Rockcastle: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Possession of burglary tools; failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Carl Edwards, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Ronnie Coyle, 68, Berea: failure to appear
• Gerald Wick, 40, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 but less than $1,000
• Melvin May, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
