Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 31, 2021

• Bobby Crepack, 34, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to or improper signal; disregarding a stop sign
• Leland Edwards, 33, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; stalking, 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, prohibited; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Linda Nicole Gadd, 32, Berea: failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal ( (4 counts); reckless driving; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit
• Stacey Van Halsted, 43, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Taelor M. Lake, 20, Danville: failure to illuminate head lamps; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to less than 5 pounds), 1st offense
• Ashley McPherson, 36, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st
• Austin Powell, 24, Sandgap: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Charity Roberson, 32, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Justin Spicer, 23, Richmond: failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
