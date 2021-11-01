Madison County Detention Center: Sunday, October 31, 2021

• Bobby Crepack, 34, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to or improper signal; disregarding a stop sign

• Leland Edwards, 33, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; stalking, 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle, prohibited; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Linda Nicole Gadd, 32, Berea:  failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal ( (4 counts); reckless driving; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit

• Stacey Van Halsted, 43, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Taelor M. Lake, 20, Danville:  failure to illuminate head lamps; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to less than 5 pounds), 1st offense

• Ashley McPherson, 36, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st

• Austin Powell, 24, Sandgap:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Charity Roberson, 32, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Justin Spicer, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

