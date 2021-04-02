Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, April 1, 2021

• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond, pubic intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), probation violation for felony offense
• Randy Childers, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Daniel Sparks, 41, Crab Orchard, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
• Timothy Hite, 22, Richmond, burglary 3rd degree, receiving stolen property under $500, engaging in organized crime, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Hunter Tracy, 21, Scottsville, KY, failure to appear
• Kevin Manns, 30, Lexington, KY, speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), careless driving, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury), strangulation 1st degree
• Sammy Faraj, 30, Richmond, burglary 3rd degree, engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Travis Smith, 41, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
