Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, March 10, 2021

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, public intoxication – excludes alcohol, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana

• Marshall Willoughby, 25,Richmond, receiving stolen property $10,00 or more, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief 1st degree

• Randy Denny, 26, Waynesburg, KY, failure to appear

• Vickie Berry,  48, McKee, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jacob Williams, 32, Waco, flagrant non-support

• Erin Johnson, 37, Waco, failure to appear

• Miranda Northern, 31, Waco, failure to appear

• Matthew Horn, 52, Richmond, fugitive from another state, warrant required

• Mike Hifner, 47, Richmond, failure to appear

• Dalton Hill, 29, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Russell Grant, 57, Harriman, TN, failure to appear

• Lewis Cole, 34, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury (2 counts), failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Casey Cox, 23, Hebron, KY, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Paul James, 43, Helenwood, TN, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no tail lamps, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Jerrod Mikel, 36, Monticello, KY, serving parole violation warrant

• Brandi Farthing, 41, Irvine, KY, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

