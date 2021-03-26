Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, March 25, 2021

• Joshua Solis, 29, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond, failure to appear

• Donna Cockrell, 53, Richmond, failure to appear

• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond, possession of  a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, failure to appear

• David Holt, 40, Berea, criminal mischief 1st degree, burglary 3rd degree

• Richard Sirry, 51, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Emily Collins, 34, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st , failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense

• Lindsay Lyttle, 29, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, possession of marijuana

• Adam Sanders, 37, Morehead, KY, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

