Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, November 11, 2021

• Johnny Skaggs, 31, Sandy Hook: serving parole violation warrant
• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Misty Ann Spoonamore, 39, Paint Lick: failure to appear
• Troy Howard Reed, 46, Paint Lick: serving parole violation warrant
• Diamond L. Regains-Lacey, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Pernell Evans, 57, Waco: serving bench warrant for court
• Christopher Boyd Anglin, 47, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Romona Stephens, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Linville Hall, 61, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Herbert T. Powell, 41, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
