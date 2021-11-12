Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, November 11, 2021

• Johnny Skaggs, 31, Sandy Hook:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jonathan Moland, 24, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Misty Ann Spoonamore, 39, Paint Lick:  failure to appear

• Troy Howard Reed, 46, Paint Lick:  serving parole violation warrant

• Diamond L. Regains-Lacey, 20, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Pernell Evans, 57, Waco:  serving bench warrant for court

• Christopher Boyd Anglin, 47, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Romona Stephens, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Linville Hall, 61, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Herbert T. Powell, 41, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

