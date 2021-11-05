Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, November 4, 2021

• Damian Harrison, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Robert Hopkins, 56. Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joshua Lamb, 34, Mt. Vernon:  no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation

• Dillon LaRusso, 31, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear

• Jamie Nipper, 42, Waco:  failure to appear

• Gerald David Reed, 28, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

