Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, October 14, 2021

• Austin Newman, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances

• Jeffery Lanham, 60, Bowling Green:  serving probation violation warrant

• Richard Rappley III, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Brown, 30, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Zachary Ison, 36, Morehead:  failure to appear

• Katie Means, 21, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Corey Boler, 35, Berea:  robbery, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia buy/possess

• James Allen, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amber Austing, 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jessica Howard, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Recommended for you