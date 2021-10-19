Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, October 14, 2021

• Austin Newman, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances
• Jeffery Lanham, 60, Bowling Green: serving probation violation warrant
• Richard Rappley III, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Brown, 30, Nicholasville: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Zachary Ison, 36, Morehead: failure to appear
• Katie Means, 21, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Corey Boler, 35, Berea: robbery, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia buy/possess
• James Allen, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amber Austing, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Jessica Howard, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.