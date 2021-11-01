Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, October 28, 2021

• Brandon Michael Berryman, 23, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Michelle Kay Cornett, 38, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting: failure of appear (2 counts)

• Sara Gordon, 27, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Jimmy Wayne Marcum, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Dakota J. Muncie, 27, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Stacy Overberg, 24, Tyner:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy-possess

• Rita Steel, 31, McKee:  non-payment of fines; probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

