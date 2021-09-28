Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, September 23, 2021

• Sheila Myers, 38, Irvine: failure to appear
• Christopher Grant, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Chelsea Stewart, 29, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Michael Eggleston, 47, not given: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Bruce Rose, 59, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Karmit Banks, 39, Eastpointe, Michigan: careless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer
• Shelby Carrier, 59, Nicholasville: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
