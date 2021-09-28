Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, September 23, 2021

• Sheila Myers, 38, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Christopher Grant, 42, Berea:  failure to appear

• Chelsea Stewart, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Michael Eggleston, 47, not given:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Bruce Rose, 59, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Karmit Banks, 39, Eastpointe, Michigan:  careless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer

• Shelby Carrier, 59, Nicholasville:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Pershing Smallwood, 50, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

