Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Denisha Edington, 36, Richmond:  non -payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Shawn Hardy, 42:  possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• January Azbill, 42, Crab Orchard:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Randall Osborne, 61, Winchester:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Joy Emerson, 48, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Bobby Couch, 32, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto - $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender II; robbery, 1st degree; theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but under $10,000; burglary, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree, manslaughter, 1st degree

• Seth Merida, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

