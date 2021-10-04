Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, September 30, 2021

• Denisha Edington, 36, Richmond: non -payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Shawn Hardy, 42: possession of marijuana; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• January Azbill, 42, Crab Orchard: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Randall Osborne, 61, Winchester: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Joy Emerson, 48, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Bobby Couch, 32, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition auto - $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender II; robbery, 1st degree; theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but under $10,000; burglary, 1st degree; assault, 1st degree, manslaughter, 1st degree
• Seth Merida, 29, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.