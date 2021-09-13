Madison County Detention Center: Thursday, September 9, 2021

• Charles Broughton, 26, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (aggravated circumstances)
• Choemae Bradley, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Justin Spicer, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brian Doty, 54, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• James DeBoard, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bande Gilbert, 47, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Mike Hifner, 48, Richmond: failure to appear; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Misty Bowles, 43, Irvine: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on a suspended operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Brian Gentry, 33, McKee: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Joshua Cromer, 40, London, Kansas: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense
• Bobby Willis, 56, Berea: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Jessica Baker, 38, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
