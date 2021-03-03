Madison County Detention Center Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Mar. 2
• Anthony Calton, 53, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jeffrey Brownfield, 37, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Craig Shearer, 41, Richmond, probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Adam Anglin, 33, Berea, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Christopher Sparks, 38, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence
• Blake Chesebro, 28, Kara Drive, probation violation – for technical violation
• Elizabeth Smith, 36, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offene (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree (drug unspecified), tampering with physical evidence
• John Overbay, sexual abuse 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age
• Bobbie Smith, 35, Crab Orchard, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.