Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

• Nathan Poff, 35, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st
• James Headley, 47, Richmond, sexual abuse 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age
• Kimberly Kirby, 57, Berea, violation of conditions of release
• Nathan Himes, 24, Richmond, failure to appear
• Justin Rhodus, 27, Richmond, sodomy 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age
• Edward Patterson, 41, Covington, KY, failure to appear, probation violation for felony offense
• Shelly Baker, 38, Richmond, flagrant non-support, criminal trespass 1st degree
• Franklin Young, 52 Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear
• Chad Chase, 45, Richmond, criminal trespass 1st degree
• Ronald Mullins, 41, Berea, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, burglary 3rd degree
