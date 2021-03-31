Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

• Quenton Williams, 36, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine)
• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Sabrina Neeley, 33, Berea, failure to appear, theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Amy Rankin, 41, Richmond, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Spencer Perrin, Jr., 32, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no registration plates, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, rear license not illuminated
• Judy Carrier, 56, Nicholasville, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Kayla Knuckles, 26, Mt. Vernon, KY, probation violation for felony offense
• James Hall, 38, Waco, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana
• Anthony Polly, 30, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
