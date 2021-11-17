Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

• Paul Douglas Roe, 43, Mt. Sterling:  serving parole violation warrant

• Autumn Rhodes, 21, Berea:  failure to appear

• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; display of illegal/altered registration plate; receiving stolen property; failure to appear

• Amy Wells, 35, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear

• Melissa Ann Fuson, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance (heroin)

