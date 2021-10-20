Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

• Paul Townsend, 38, unspecified; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Scott Plowman, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mary King, 29, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Melissa Lear, 49, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Paul Anglin, 24, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Scott Gates, 38, Cave City: failure to appear
• Amanda Mullins, 44, Owensboro: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Amber Babor, 34, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
