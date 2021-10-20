Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

• Paul Townsend, 38, unspecified; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Scott Plowman, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond: failure to appear

• Mary King, 29, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Melissa Lear, 49, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Paul Anglin, 24, Waco:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Scott Gates, 38, Cave City:  failure to appear

• Amanda Mullins, 44, Owensboro:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Amber Babor, 34, Berea:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

Recommended for you