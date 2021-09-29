Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, October 28, 2021

• Jimmy Gadd, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Tammy Abner, 59, Richmond: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Rhonda Sosby, 39, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Michael Muse, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Joshua Johnson, 35, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree
• Ashley Brown, 30, Crab Orchard: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Carl Edwards, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 but less than $1,000
• John Hall, 40, Richmond: serving parole violation
• Jackie Willis, 48, Olive Hill: criminal mischief, 1st degree; flagrant non-support
• James Davis, 51, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Johnny Meadows, Jr., 47, Berea: failure to appear (4 counts); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Christopher Howard, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
