Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, October 28, 2021

• Jimmy Gadd, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Tammy Abner, 59, Richmond:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rhonda Sosby, 39, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Michael Muse, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Joshua Johnson, 35, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree

• Ashley Brown, 30, Crab Orchard:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Carl Edwards, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; fraudulent use of a credit card, $500 but less than $1,000

• John Hall, 40, Richmond:  serving parole violation

• Jackie Willis, 48, Olive Hill:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; flagrant non-support

• James Davis, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Johnny Meadows, Jr., 47, Berea:  failure to appear (4 counts); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Christopher Howard, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

