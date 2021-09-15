Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

• Carika Tillman, 23, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury); failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Stacy Spivey, 37, McKee: failure to appear
• Jamie Rawlins, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Michael Crim, 32, Irvine: failure to appear (4 counts)
• Tyler Sprouse, 25, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Isreal Palmer, 22, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; no operator’s-moped license; no registration plates
• Kara Gooch, 26, Berea: Failure to appear
• William Wilson, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation -for felony offense (2 counts)
• Kenneth Wilson, 43, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Norman West, 31, Louisville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Raney Wiseman, Jr., 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Fredrick Williams, 30, Grayson: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; probation violation – felony offense (2 counts)
• Tristan Umberger, 18, Berea: reckless driving
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.