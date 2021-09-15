Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

• Carika Tillman, 23, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Christian Knuckles, 19, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury); failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Stacy Spivey, 37, McKee:  failure to appear

• Jamie Rawlins, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Michael Crim, 32, Irvine:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• Tyler Sprouse, 25, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Isreal Palmer, 22, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to or improper signal; no operator’s-moped license; no registration plates

• Kara Gooch, 26, Berea:   Failure to appear

• William Wilson, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• Rubin Freeman, 55, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation -for felony offense (2 counts)

• Kenneth Wilson, 43, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Norman West, 31, Louisville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Raney Wiseman, Jr., 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Fredrick Williams, 30, Grayson:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; probation violation – felony offense (2 counts)

• Tristan Umberger, 18, Berea:  reckless driving

