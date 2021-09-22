Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

• Mark Delaney, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Paul Townsend, 38, not specified; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ronnie Parker, 34, Berea, failure to appear

• Kenneth Houlihan, 56, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Michael Fox, 62, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Stephanie Grace, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Amanda Dixon, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

