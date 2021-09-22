Madison County Detention Center: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

• Mark Delaney, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Paul Townsend, 38, not specified; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ronnie Parker, 34, Berea, failure to appear
• Kenneth Houlihan, 56, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Michael Fox, 62, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Stephanie Grace, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven Denny, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Amanda Dixon, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
