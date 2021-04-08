Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

• Denise Holladay, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Mechelle McQueen, 47, McKee, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Elizabeth Neeley, 58, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Beverly Horn, Jr., 33, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), failure to appear (3 counts)

• Thad Traylor, 48, Beattyville, KY, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear

• Jeremy Gibson, 36, McKee, KY, failure to appear

• William Graves, 56, Paint Lick, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Secily Baxter, 33, Richmond, failure to appear

• Rachel Logsdon, 29, Louisville, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense 9heroin), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st, careless driving, failure to or improper signal

• Gina Fulkerson, 42, Richmond, failure to appear

• Calvin Feltner, 50, Pikeville, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts)

• William Morris, 34, Richmond, failure to appear

