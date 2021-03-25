Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Courtland Banks, 28, Lima, Ohio, failure to appear, careless driving, trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) 1st offense, no operator’s-moped license

• Justin McLaurin, 32, Lima, Ohio, trafficking in marijuana (greater than 5 pounds) 1st offense, possession of marijuana

• William Smith, 58, Berea, assault 2nd degree

• William Shafer, 51, Berea, failure to appear

• Michelle Gooch, 44, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Austin Morrison, 21, Simpsonville, KY, failure to appear, possession of marijuana, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Cassandra Crouch, 40, Berea, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana

