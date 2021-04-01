Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

• Timothy Burns, 45, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear
• James Housley, 43, Caywood, KY, flagrant non-support
• Demetrius Marshall, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• Hubert Powell, 40, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense), escape 2nd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Marlowe Smith, 24, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Fredrick Williams, 39, Berea, criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Melvin Young, 44, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
