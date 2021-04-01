Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Timothy Burns, 45, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear

• James Housley, 43, Caywood, KY, flagrant non-support

• Demetrius Marshall, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• Hubert Powell, 40, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense), escape 2nd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Marlowe Smith, 24, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Fredrick Williams, 39, Berea, criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Melvin Young, 44, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you