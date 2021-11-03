Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, November 2, 2021

• Aquilino L. Cruz-Rua:  28, Richmond:  failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana

• Christopher Lee Mullins, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Keith Anthony Cates, 49, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Alek M. Rainey, 23, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); intimidating a participant in the legal process

• Richard B. Hadden, 41, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Cory Devian Cope, 26, Berea:  failure to appear; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ruth Noll, 52, Annville:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 39, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Misty Kessler, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing

• Jarius J. Brents, 22, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Dennis W. Samples, 61, Irvine:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain. Required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st

• Travis L. Martin, 37, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 1st

