Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, November 2, 2021

• Aquilino L. Cruz-Rua: 28, Richmond: failure to appear; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana
• Christopher Lee Mullins, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Keith Anthony Cates, 49, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Alek M. Rainey, 23, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); intimidating a participant in the legal process
• Richard B. Hadden, 41, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Cory Devian Cope, 26, Berea: failure to appear; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ruth Noll, 52, Annville: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Misty Kessler, 48, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); menacing
• Jarius J. Brents, 22, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Dennis W. Samples, 61, Irvine: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure of owner to maintain. Required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st
• Travis L. Martin, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 1st
