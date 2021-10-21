Madison County Detention Center, Wednesday, October 20, 2021

• Rhoda Sosby, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Coleman Gibbs, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• William McFarland, 45, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; serving parole violation warrant

• Matthew Zornes, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Angela Wren, 41, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Denise Conner, 55, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Bryan Rainey, 43, Paris:  parole violation (for technical violation

• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kevin Begley, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Majeeda Galluzzo, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jessup Thomas, 30, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Timothy Martin, 32, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Darrin Denney, 47, Berea:  failure to appear

