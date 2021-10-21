Madison County Detention Center, Wednesday, October 20, 2021

• Rhoda Sosby, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Coleman Gibbs, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• William McFarland, 45, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; serving parole violation warrant
• Matthew Zornes, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Angela Wren, 41, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Aaron Stinson, 37, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Denise Conner, 55, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bryan Rainey, 43, Paris: parole violation (for technical violation
• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kevin Begley, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Majeeda Galluzzo, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Jessup Thomas, 30, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Timothy Martin, 32, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Darrin Denney, 47, Berea: failure to appear
