Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

• Elbert Boggs, 46, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Martha Gabbard, 53, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense
• Kristin Deering, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kaylee Johnson, 19, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond: strangulation, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Mary Sawyer, 56, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
