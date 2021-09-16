Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

• Elbert Boggs, 46, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Shelly Baker, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Martha Gabbard, 53, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense

• Kristin Deering, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kaylee Johnson, 19, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Frances Harris, 24, Richmond:  strangulation, 2nd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Mary Sawyer, 56, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

