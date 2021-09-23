Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

• Robert Alexander, 36, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Benjamin Robinson, 27, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; stalking, 2nd degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree

• Terry Stegall, 29, Richmond:  manslaughter, 2nd degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

• Donnis Skaggs, 41, Berea:  serving bench warrant for court

• Charles Sparks, 51, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Michael Charles, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kory Alvey, 32, Owensboro:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Mary McCormick, 38, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Raymond Crutcher, 33, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Angela Hounshell, 35, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Gary Mullins, 38, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fine; probation violation (for felony offense); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Shannon Riley, 47, Paint Lick:  failure to or improper signal; no registration plates; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Geneieann Wagoner, 45, Mt. Sterling:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

Tags

Recommended for you