Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

• James Edwards, 38, Berea:  failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant

• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Patricia Swanson, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• Nicki Nester, 42, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jesse Hunter, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Jacob Carlson, 33, Nicholasville:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree

• Lewis Corum, 62, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Angela Price, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Loran Wilson, 29, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Alexis Schalk, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear

