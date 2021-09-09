Madison County Detention Center: Wednesday, September 8, 2021

September 8
• James Edwards, 38, Berea: failure to appear; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); theft of identity of another without consent (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant
• Jacob Cain, 23, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Patricia Swanson, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• Nicki Nester, 42, Richmond: possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jesse Hunter, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Jacob Carlson, 33, Nicholasville: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree
• Lewis Corum, 62, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Angela Price, 57, Richmond: failure to appear
• Loran Wilson, 29, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Alexis Schalk, 20, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.