Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 16 - 19. 2021

Dec. 16
• Rebecca Marie Pattison, 33, Louisville: failure to appear
• Jessie Nipper, 31, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Randall Anglin, 42, Irvine: failure to appear
• Lloyd Craycraft, 50, Winchester: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); possession of burglary tools
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 36, Richmond: assault 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation 1st degree
• Chad A. Hamilton, 32, Richmond: non-payment court costs, fees, or fines
• Jarrett Jourdan Howard, 54, Richmond: AGG trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams Heroin); receiving stolen merchandise (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense: possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
Dec. 17
• Travis Ray, 30, Nottingham, Pennsylvania: assault 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Alonzo Miller, 41, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Bruce Pruitt, 41, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Justin J. Johnson, 32, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shauna Yake, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael D. Agee, 37, Glencoe: theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Antonio Morales, 41, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• David Ruchman, 42, Panama City, Florida: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Shauntaria Brown, 29, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence
• Jaloni J. Andrews,31, Richmond: hold for other
• Linville Hall, 61, Berea: failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
Joseph NMI Semonis, 49, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Dec. 18
• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Deanna Anglin, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kenneth E. Wood, 38, Waco: receiving stolen property (firearm)
Dec. 19
• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester, assault 4th degree (dating violence), minor injury
• William A. Martin, 35, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Kelly Quarrels, 42, not stated: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Arthur A. Bailey, 43, Mt. Vernon: serving parole violation warrant
• Kaleb S. Milam, 25, Prestonsburg: failure to appear
• Dillon Anthony Larusso, 31, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear
• Mary Hyatt, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Adam Luke Johnson, 33, Brodhead: non-payment of fines
