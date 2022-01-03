Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 16 - 19. 2021

Dec. 16

• Rebecca Marie Pattison, 33, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Jessie Nipper, 31, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Randall Anglin, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Lloyd Craycraft, 50, Winchester:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); possession of burglary tools

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 36, Richmond:  assault 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; strangulation 1st degree

• Chad A. Hamilton, 32, Richmond:  non-payment court costs, fees, or fines

• Jarrett Jourdan Howard, 54, Richmond:  AGG trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams Heroin); receiving stolen merchandise (firearm); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense:  possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree -drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

 Dec. 17

• Travis Ray, 30, Nottingham, Pennsylvania:  assault 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Alonzo Miller, 41, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Bruce Pruitt, 41, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Justin J. Johnson, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Shauna Yake, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael D. Agee, 37, Glencoe:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Antonio Morales, 41, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• David Ruchman, 42, Panama City, Florida:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Shauntaria Brown, 29, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence

• Jaloni J. Andrews,31, Richmond:  hold for other

• Linville Hall, 61, Berea:  failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

Joseph NMI Semonis, 49, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Dec. 18

• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Deanna Anglin, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kenneth E. Wood, 38, Waco:  receiving stolen property (firearm)

Dec. 19

• Mason Berry, 21, Winchester, assault 4th degree (dating violence), minor injury

• William A. Martin, 35, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Kelly Quarrels, 42, not stated: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Arthur A. Bailey, 43, Mt. Vernon:  serving parole violation warrant

• Kaleb S. Milam, 25, Prestonsburg:  failure to appear

• Dillon Anthony Larusso, 31, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear

• Mary Hyatt, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Adam Luke Johnson, 33, Brodhead:  non-payment of fines

