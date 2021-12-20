Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 2 - 5, 2021

Dec. 2
• Wesley G. Tumbleson, 22, Herber Springs, Arkansas: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gloria R. Moore, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Treyvon Comer, 19, Lexington: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; reckless driving; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st – police officer
• Justin Shane Winkler, 38, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lester Lee Satterfield, 40, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• John Joseph Walsh, 20, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Carl T. Edwards, 46, not stated: failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of fines
• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda Pittman, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Timothy Wilson, 40, Pine Knot: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
Dec. 3
• Terry Jacob Ferguson, 26, West Liberty: speeding, 5 mph over limit; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; speeding, 15 mph over limit
• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Travis Edward Smith, 41, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Chelsey L. Geiger, 27, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Charity Roberson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Donald Masters, 69, Richmond: violation of an EPO/DVO
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Jonah Riddell, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Stephanie Nicole Maupin, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Tennis R. Hill, 55, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ashton Little, 31, Louisville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Dec. 4
• Timothy Jay Jeffries, 58, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Zachary F. Lee, 27, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Michael Griffith, 44, Richmond: speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Tyson Coffey, 21, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Monica M. Meza -Chavez, 22, Nicholasville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shalyn Brewer, 18, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Aaron Bowles, 22, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Damien M. Harrison, 25, Emmalena: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -3rd degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tabitha M. Stepp, 39, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Norman Roberts, 55, McKee: failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• Shyler N. Merida, 27, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol); resisting arrest
Dec. 5
• Joseph Rydeburg, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Roberto C. Gonzalez, 51, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license
• William K. Combs, 64, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Daniel Clayton Wells, 28, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
