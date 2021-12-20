Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 2 - 5, 2021

Dec. 2

• Wesley G. Tumbleson, 22, Herber Springs, Arkansas:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gloria R. Moore, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Treyvon Comer, 19, Lexington:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; reckless driving; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a minor; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st – police officer

• Justin Shane Winkler, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lester Lee Satterfield, 40, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• John Joseph Walsh, 20, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Carl T. Edwards, 46, not stated:  failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of fines

• Jennifer Williams, 33, Richmond: failure to appear

• Amanda Pittman, 32, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Timothy Wilson, 40, Pine Knot:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

 Dec. 3

• Terry Jacob Ferguson, 26, West Liberty:  speeding, 5 mph over limit; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; speeding, 15 mph over limit

• Justino Beciez, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Travis Edward Smith, 41, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Chelsey L. Geiger, 27, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Charity Roberson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)

• Donald Masters, 69, Richmond:  violation of an EPO/DVO

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Jonah Riddell, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Stephanie Nicole Maupin, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Tennis R. Hill, 55, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ashton Little, 31, Louisville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 Dec. 4

• Timothy Jay Jeffries, 58, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Zachary F. Lee, 27, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Michael Griffith, 44, Richmond:  speeding 17 mph over limit; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Tyson Coffey, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Monica M. Meza -Chavez, 22, Nicholasville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shalyn Brewer, 18, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Aaron Bowles, 22, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree, possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Damien M. Harrison, 25, Emmalena:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -3rd degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tabitha M. Stepp, 39, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Norman Roberts, 55, McKee:  failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• Shyler N. Merida, 27, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excluding alcohol); resisting arrest

 Dec. 5

• Joseph Rydeburg, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Roberto C. Gonzalez, 51, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license

• William K. Combs, 64, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Daniel Clayton Wells, 28, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Elizabeth Isaacs, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

