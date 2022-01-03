Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 20 - 22, 2021

Dec. 20
• Tayson Chrishaun Parks, 19, Richmond: one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana
• Jordan L. Pruitt, 21, Mt. Sterling; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Alvin C. Mason, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Michael W. Durham, 47, Berea: failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree
• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Jarred Allen Davidson, 41, Berea: failure to appear, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lindsey Stallard, 36, Jackson: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
• Robert Edwards Albros, 59, Richmond: failure to appear
• Norman Roberts. 55, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Misty Isaacs, 33, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Christina Hays, 40, Harrington, Delaware: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
Dec. 21
• Gerald Burson, 44, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; stalking, 1st degree
• Tonya M. Campbell, 37, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense
• Aric D. Wilcher, 44, Richmond: theft by failure to make required disposition of property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Zachary Feltner, 21, Berea: distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense
• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Faris, 37, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Dec. 22
• Christina Lee Hays, 40, Herrington, Kansas: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jordan Tyrone Hammock, 26, Lexington: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; leaving the scene of a accident/failure to render aid/assistance with death or serious physical injury; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Bruce Rose, 60, Sandgap: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Milton Goodine, 33, Maysville: serving time
• Joe Estepp, 37, Georgetown: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Dusty Ritchie, 33, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Raymond D. Julian, 62 Berea: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operators-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving
