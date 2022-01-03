Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 20 - 22, 2021

Dec. 20

• Tayson Chrishaun Parks, 19, Richmond:  one headlight; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana

• Jordan L. Pruitt, 21, Mt. Sterling; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Alvin C. Mason, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Michael W. Durham, 47, Berea:  failure to appear; bail jumping, 1st degree

• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Jarred Allen Davidson, 41, Berea: failure to appear, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lindsey Stallard, 36, Jackson:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)

• Robert Edwards Albros, 59, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Norman Roberts. 55, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Misty Isaacs, 33, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Christina Hays, 40, Harrington, Delaware:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

 Dec. 21

• Gerald Burson, 44, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; stalking, 1st degree

• Tonya M. Campbell, 37, Irvine:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense

• Aric D. Wilcher, 44, Richmond: theft by failure to make required disposition of property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Zachary Feltner, 21, Berea:  distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense

• Delvar Isaacs, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Faris, 37, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Dec. 22

• Christina Lee Hays, 40, Herrington, Kansas:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jordan Tyrone Hammock, 26, Lexington:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; leaving the scene of a accident/failure to render aid/assistance with death or serious physical injury; driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Bruce Rose, 60, Sandgap:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Milton Goodine, 33, Maysville:  serving time

• Joe Estepp, 37, Georgetown:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Dusty Ritchie, 33, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Raymond D. Julian, 62 Berea:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no operators-moped license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving

Recommended for you