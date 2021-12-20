Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 6 - 8, 2021

Dec. 6
• Lance Rast, 34, London: failure to appear
• Ismeal Remirez, 27, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fugitive from another state (warrant required)
• William B. Young, 58, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance =1st; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates
• Gary W. Goins, 45, Lynch: serving parole violation warrant
• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ernest Sizemore, 53, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• John Wesley Jones, 44, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
Dec. 7
• Thomas C. Newsome, 56, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Shannon Taulbee, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts), failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Jeremy Shay Fleet, 41, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Shyann Hooker, 26, Barbourville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Stephanie M. Messer, 43, Barbourville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Shonna Baker, 35, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Phyllis Davis, 48, Richmond: serving time
• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Mt. Vernon: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ashley Hope Johnson, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.08 -1st;
Prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance- drug unspecified; illegal possession of a legend drug; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license
• Jessica Marie Maurice, 34, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; theft of identity of another without consent; receiving stolen property
• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; receiving stolen property; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Marcus Ta-Rey Williams, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Taylor Clem, 25, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Dec. 8
• Christopher D. Parker, 47, Richmond: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• James Lee Slagle, 49, Berea: failure to appear; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st degree (methamphetamine)
• Christopher E. Blackburn, 46, Virgie: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Brian Keith Beagle, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – by/possess
• Mariah Garcia, 24, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Jordan Escareno, 26, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts0
• James A. Clay, 36, Richmond: serving time
• Derrick Lenard brown, 38, Milton: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Bertin C. Molina, 40, Lexington: failure to appear
• Marlon Benson, 58, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Gordon John Lazzard, 59, Berea: failure to appear
• Phillip M. Cain, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband, 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
