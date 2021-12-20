Madison County Detention Center: Week of December 6 - 8, 2021

Dec. 6

• Lance Rast, 34, London:  failure to appear

• Ismeal Remirez, 27, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); fugitive from another state (warrant required)

• William B. Young, 58, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance =1st; careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates

• Gary W. Goins, 45, Lynch:  serving parole violation warrant

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ernest Sizemore, 53, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• John Wesley Jones, 44, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; rear license not illuminated; failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

 Dec. 7

• Thomas C. Newsome, 56, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Shannon Taulbee, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts), failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

Jeremy Shay Fleet, 41, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Shyann Hooker, 26, Barbourville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Stephanie M. Messer, 43, Barbourville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Shonna Baker, 35, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Phyllis Davis, 48, Richmond:  serving time

 • Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Mt. Vernon:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ashley Hope Johnson, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.08 -1st; 

Prescription controlled substance not in proper container – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance- drug unspecified; illegal possession of a legend drug; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license

• Jessica Marie Maurice, 34, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; theft of identity of another without consent; receiving stolen property

• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; receiving stolen property; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Marcus Ta-Rey Williams, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Taylor Clem, 25, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 Dec. 8

• Christopher D. Parker, 47, Richmond:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• James Lee Slagle, 49, Berea:  failure to appear; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration plates; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st degree (methamphetamine)

• Christopher E. Blackburn, 46, Virgie:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Brian Keith Beagle, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – by/possess

• Mariah Garcia, 24, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Jordan Escareno, 26, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts0

• James A. Clay, 36, Richmond: serving time

• Derrick Lenard brown, 38, Milton:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Bertin C. Molina, 40, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Marlon Benson, 58, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Gordon John Lazzard, 59, Berea:  failure to appear

• Phillip M. Cain, 43, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband, 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

