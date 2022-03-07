Feb. 17
• Ryan B. Rose, 33, Berea: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Lloyd A. Hayes, 57, Orlando: failure to appear
• Christopher H. Pruitt, 46, West Van Lear: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense
• Jared Wehrle, 34, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; distribution of sexually explicit images without consent – 1st offense
• Dallas Ray Clifford, 49, Mt. Vernon: reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1t degree (motor vehicle); speeding, 20 mph over limit; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Bruce McKinney, 50, Eubank: bail jumping, 1st degree
• Shawn Cox, 36, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Randall J. Goosey, 41, Irvine: failure to appear
• Clifton Young, 38, Lexington: fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); persistent felony offender I (2 counts); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• John Thomas Dishon, 53, Richmond: probation violation for technical violation (4 counts)
• Kari Adams-Jones,33, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Rebecca A. Hacker, 42, Crab Orchard: serving parole violation; failure to appear (2 counts); flagrant non-support; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Lloyd Calvin Young, 44, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Kimberly Naylor, 40, Crab Orchard: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear
Feb. 18
• Amanda Sabrina Hornsby, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Aric Wilcher, 19, Richmond: failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Joseph W. Ramey, 44, Waco: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivates)
• Cody S. Neal, 28, Somerset: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James D. Palmer, 54, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Zachary R. Little, 23, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Leanna Campbell, 36, Lexington: serving warrant – for other police agency (2 counts)
• Ashley Day Poindexter, 42, Florence: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 46, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Stacy Taylor/Thacker, 38, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property under $500; theft of mail matter; failure to appear
• Carl L. Grider, 42, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Douglas Still, 42, Richmond: theft of identity w/consent
• William K. McFarland, 45, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Diana Kay Shanks, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Virgil Martin, 34, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Shane Edward Schmitz, 34, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
Feb. 19
• Joshua Bradley, 26, Morehead: alcohol intoxication I a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• India Perrin, 24, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to or improper signal
• Joseph Barker, 43, Georgetown: disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Cassady Greer, 20, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• William Lee Shanks, 40, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jillian Amber Patton, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Douglas A. Dixon: 54, London: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Wesley Seyfrit, 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)
• Janice Middleton, 36, London: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation warrant
• Joseph Zackary Nicholson, 38, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Kathy Asbury, 38, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, drug unspecified; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)
• Gerald Adam Pearson, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1sst degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); rear license not illuminated
• Jeff Barron, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Jeffery Clark, 36, Richmond: wanton endangerment -1st degree – police officer (3 counts); wanton endangerment – 1st degree (2 counts); custodial interference; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 2nd degree
• Tyrone Allen, 36, Elizabethtown: probation violation, (for felony offense)
• Caleb A. Browning,25, Berea: failure to appear
• Logan A. Collins, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking, all others; strangulation, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.