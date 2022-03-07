Feb. 17

• Ryan B. Rose, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Lloyd A. Hayes, 57, Orlando:  failure to appear

• Christopher H. Pruitt, 46, West Van Lear:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd offense

• Jared Wehrle, 34, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; distribution of sexually explicit images without consent – 1st offense

• Dallas Ray Clifford, 49, Mt. Vernon:  reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 1t degree (motor vehicle); speeding, 20 mph over limit; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; criminal mischief – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Bruce McKinney, 50, Eubank:  bail jumping, 1st degree

• Shawn Cox, 36, not given:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft of identity of another without consent; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Randall J. Goosey, 41, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Clifton Young, 38, Lexington:  fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); persistent felony offender I (2 counts); assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• John Thomas Dishon, 53, Richmond:  probation violation for technical violation (4 counts)

 • Kari Adams-Jones,33, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 • Rebecca A. Hacker, 42, Crab Orchard:  serving parole violation; failure to appear (2 counts); flagrant non-support; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Lloyd Calvin Young, 44, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Kimberly Naylor, 40, Crab Orchard:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); probation violation (for technical violation); failure to appear

 

Feb. 18

• Amanda Sabrina Hornsby, 32, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Aric Wilcher, 19, Richmond:  failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Joseph W. Ramey, 44, Waco:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivates)

• Cody S. Neal, 28, Somerset: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James D. Palmer, 54, Nicholasville:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Zachary R. Little, 23, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Leanna Campbell, 36, Lexington:  serving warrant – for other police agency (2 counts)

• Ashley Day Poindexter, 42, Florence:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Nancy Kaye Damrell, 46, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Stacy Taylor/Thacker, 38, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property under $500; theft of mail matter; failure to appear

• Carl L. Grider, 42, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher Douglas Still, 42, Richmond:  theft of identity w/consent

  William K. McFarland, 45, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Diana Kay Shanks, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Virgil Martin, 34, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Shane Edward Schmitz, 34, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

 

 

Feb. 19

• Joshua Bradley, 26, Morehead:  alcohol intoxication I a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• India Perrin, 24, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to or improper signal

• Joseph Barker, 43, Georgetown:  disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Cassady Greer, 20, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Lee Shanks, 40, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jillian Amber Patton, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Douglas A. Dixon:  54, London:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Wesley Seyfrit, 27, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury)

• Janice Middleton, 36, London:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation warrant

• Joseph Zackary Nicholson, 38, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Kathy Asbury, 38, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft of identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree, drug unspecified; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts)

• Gerald Adam Pearson, 43, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1sst degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); rear license not illuminated

• Jeff Barron, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Jeffery Clark, 36, Richmond:  wanton endangerment -1st degree – police officer (3 counts); wanton endangerment – 1st degree (2 counts); custodial interference; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; terroristic threatening, 2nd degree

• Tyrone Allen, 36, Elizabethtown:  probation violation, (for felony offense)

• Caleb A. Browning,25, Berea:  failure to appear

• Logan A. Collins, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); theft by unlawful taking, all others; strangulation, 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest

Recommended for you