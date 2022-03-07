Madison County Detention Center: week of February 21 - 23, 2022

Feb. 20
• Korey James Johnson, 33, Tyner: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation
• Daniel M, Adams, 41, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense
• Jonathan Buchannan, 29, Detroit, Michigan: failure to appear
• Justin Banks, careless driving; no tail lamps; failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Dejuan Alexander, 24, Louisville: serving on DUI suspended – 1st offense; improper display of registration plates
• Anthony Shapiro, 56, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); giving officer false identifying information
• Julia E. Deboor, 20, Nicholasville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Michael Golden 37, McKee: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct- 2nd degree; serving parole violation warrant
• Larissa Lynn Hicks, 45, Berea: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Everett Bray Thomas, 33, Winchester: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Michael Dale Nunn, 28, Berea: failure to appear
Feb. 21
• Robert Glen Girdner, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Earl Suffridge, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda M. Colwell, 35, East Bernstadt: failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear
• Gary Kerns, 32, Richmond: serving time
• Pamela Correll, 37, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond: assault, 4th degree, domestic violence (minor injury; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ruben Gallardo, 43, Richmond: sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Ashton Little, 31, Paducah: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Sherry Shoupe, 54, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Grayson Loveless, 43, Richmond: trespassing – 2nd degree
• David Wayne Canada, 32, Paint Lick: speeding 18 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Kevin Ryan Cain, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place 91st and 2nd offense)
• Ashley Bender, 40, Mt. Vernon: serving parole violation warrant
• Joshua Brian Agee, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
Feb. 22
• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 28, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tawanna McKayla Isaacs: 28, Berea, criminal possession of a forged instrument -2nd degree
• Phillip Dale Lakes, 48, Lexington: failure to appear
• Jessica Coffey, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Harold Michael Shanks, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester: probation violation (for technical violation)
Feb. 23
• Jonah Riddell, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic), 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Adam Cornett: 26, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ricky A. Whitehead, 41, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in 12 months
• Tacoma Gullion, 31, Richmond: assault, 1st degree; wanton endangerment. – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana
• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Berea: criminal trespassing -2nd degree
• Teddie G. Wilson, 61, Somerset: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st
• James Marvin Smith, 43, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Mona Hill, 52, Richmond: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Timothy D. Banks, 47, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Nicki Nicole Nester, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card
• Gary D. Chapman, 57, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
