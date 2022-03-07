Madison County Detention Center: week of February 21 - 23, 2022

Feb. 20

• Korey James Johnson, 33, Tyner:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation

• Daniel M, Adams, 41, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense

• Jonathan Buchannan, 29, Detroit, Michigan:  failure to appear

• Justin Banks, careless driving; no tail lamps; failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Dejuan Alexander, 24, Louisville:  serving on DUI suspended – 1st offense; improper display of registration plates

• Anthony Shapiro, 56, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense); giving officer false identifying information

• Julia E. Deboor, 20, Nicholasville:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Michael Golden 37, McKee:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct- 2nd degree; serving parole violation warrant

• Larissa Lynn Hicks, 45, Berea:  disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Everett Bray Thomas, 33, Winchester:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Michael Dale Nunn, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

 

Feb. 21

• Robert Glen Girdner, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Earl Suffridge, 52, Richmond: failure to appear

• Amanda M. Colwell, 35, East Bernstadt:  failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear

• Gary Kerns, 32, Richmond:  serving time

• Pamela Correll, 37, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Jimmy Marcum, 32, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree, domestic violence (minor injury; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ruben Gallardo, 43, Richmond:  sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age

• Ashton Little, 31, Paducah: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Sherry Shoupe, 54, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

  Grayson Loveless, 43, Richmond:  trespassing – 2nd degree

• David Wayne Canada, 32, Paint Lick:  speeding 18 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Kevin Ryan Cain, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place 91st and 2nd offense)

• Ashley Bender, 40, Mt. Vernon:  serving parole violation warrant

• Joshua Brian Agee, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Feb. 22

• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 28, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kayla D. Cornelison, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tawanna McKayla Isaacs:  28, Berea, criminal possession of a forged instrument -2nd degree

• Phillip Dale Lakes, 48, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Jessica Coffey, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Harold Michael Shanks, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jessica Gilvin, 29, Winchester:  probation violation (for technical violation)

 

Feb. 23

• Jonah Riddell, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic), 3rd or greater offense within 5 years; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Adam Cornett:  26, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ricky A. Whitehead, 41, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in 12 months

• Tacoma Gullion, 31, Richmond:  assault, 1st degree; wanton endangerment. – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana

• Steven Arthur Napier, 38, Berea: criminal trespassing -2nd degree

• Teddie G. Wilson, 61, Somerset:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st

• James Marvin Smith, 43, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Mona Hill, 52, Richmond:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Timothy D. Banks, 47, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Nicki Nicole Nester, 42, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card

• Gary D. Chapman, 57, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

 

