Madison County Detention Center: Week of March 16 - 19, 2022

March 17

• Crystal Gail Hall, 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Carlos Q Parris, 32, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Alysa M. Wilber, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Andrea Kelley, 33, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear

• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, Waco:  possession of a handgun by convicted felon; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); reckless driving’ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking – firearm

• Devin D. Didonato, 29, Orlando:  Criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Keith Alan Lanter, 54, Paint Lick:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; one headlight; rear license no illuminated; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Bradley Marion Morgan, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jerry D. Stone, 54, Irvine:  hold for court

• Kaylen L. Dunn, 23, Irvine:  hold for court

• James Ray Willis, 32, Berea:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Chris Blanton, 37, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Larry Dewayne Casteel, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joshua Logan Witt, 32, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Daniel Dewayne Fryer, 43, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Micah Farris, 47, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified

• Kenneth Harris, Jr., 54, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking, all others, $500 but less than $1,000; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft of services

March 18

• Zachary Tyler Manning, 21, Louisville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); consuming alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Michael Prater, 21, David:  :  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); consuming alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Madison N. Shanklin, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07

• Kaitlyn Middleton, 22, Berea:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Kacey Dawn Neeley, 30, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (4 counts)

• Dustin Jenkins, 31, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• John Thomas Medley, 41, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Christopher Beaty, 29, Erlanger:  hold for court

• Rachel Couch-Coffey, 30, Richmond:  hold for other

• James W. Edwards, 50, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Valerie K. Combs, 45, Paint Lick:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Tara Haines, 45, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Kevin W. Kelley, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Daniel Brock, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear; murder – domestic violence; kidnapping – adult; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree (3 counts); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; tampering with physical evidence; menacing; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; tampering with a witness

• Collin Smith, 29, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree 

March 19

• Chris Dewayne Chasteen, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea:  failure to appear; serving bench warrant (2 counts)

• Steven Williams, 30, Berea:  failure to appear

• Juan Felipe Reyna, 20, Santo, Texas:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree

• Billy Weisbrodt, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Nicole Ray, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amanda Sue Estep, 36, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Haskell Shawn Varney, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amanda S. Dooley, 32, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tameka Napier, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Barry Scott Roberts, 48, Berea:  probation violation (for felony violation)

