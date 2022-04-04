Madison County Detention Center: Week of March 16 - 19, 2022

March 17
• Crystal Gail Hall, 43, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Carlos Q Parris, 32, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
• Alysa M. Wilber, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Andrea Kelley, 33, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear
• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, Waco: possession of a handgun by convicted felon; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); reckless driving’ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking – firearm
• Devin D. Didonato, 29, Orlando: Criminal trespassing – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Keith Alan Lanter, 54, Paint Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; one headlight; rear license no illuminated; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• William Richard Owen, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Bradley Marion Morgan, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jerry D. Stone, 54, Irvine: hold for court
• Kaylen L. Dunn, 23, Irvine: hold for court
• James Ray Willis, 32, Berea: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Chris Blanton, 37, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Larry Dewayne Casteel, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua Logan Witt, 32, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Daniel Dewayne Fryer, 43, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Micah Farris, 47, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
• Kenneth Harris, Jr., 54, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, all others, $500 but less than $1,000; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft of services
March 18
• Zachary Tyler Manning, 21, Louisville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); consuming alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Michael Prater, 21, David: : alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); consuming alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Madison N. Shanklin, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07
• Kaitlyn Middleton, 22, Berea: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Kacey Dawn Neeley, 30, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (4 counts)
• Dustin Jenkins, 31, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• John Thomas Medley, 41, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Christopher Beaty, 29, Erlanger: hold for court
• Rachel Couch-Coffey, 30, Richmond: hold for other
• James W. Edwards, 50, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Valerie K. Combs, 45, Paint Lick: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Tara Haines, 45, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Kevin W. Kelley, 41, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Daniel Brock, 21, Richmond: failure to appear; murder – domestic violence; kidnapping – adult; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree (3 counts); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; tampering with physical evidence; menacing; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; tampering with a witness
• Collin Smith, 29, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
March 19
• Chris Dewayne Chasteen, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Katelyn Gibson, 24, Berea: failure to appear; serving bench warrant (2 counts)
• Steven Williams, 30, Berea: failure to appear
• Juan Felipe Reyna, 20, Santo, Texas: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct – 2nd degree
• Billy Weisbrodt, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Nicole Ray, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda Sue Estep, 36, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Haskell Shawn Varney, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amanda S. Dooley, 32, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tameka Napier, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Barry Scott Roberts, 48, Berea: probation violation (for felony violation)
