Madison County Detention Center: Week of November 28 - 30, 2022

Nov. 28

Mitchell J. York, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Joseph Clarence Bullen, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James O. Kidd, 45, Beattyville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50, Lancer:  failure to appear

• Thomas W. Estes, 33, not given:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; assault, 3rd degree, police officer or probation officer

Nov. 29

• Jeffery M. Turner, 47, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• James Keith Pierson, 47, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Johnny Franklin Meadows, Jr., 48, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin)

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond:  hold for court

• Hogan Rose, 26, Richmond:  hold for court

• Clint Lucas Johnson, 49, London:  strangulation, 1st degree; harassing communications; harassment (no physical contact)

• Shannon Charles, 24, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joshua David Lopez, 41, Berea:  theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking, all others

• Dakotah Bohem, 35, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ryan B. Rose, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• James Green, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Thomas Johnson, 40, Lexington:  failure to report child dependent neglect/abuse -1st offense; criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12

• Carole D. Blaney, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear

• Jody Darrell, 49, Morning View:  serving time

• Jason Said, 34, Butler:  serving time

• Gerald Evans, 37, Erlanger:  serving time

• Raphael Hoskins, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio:  serving time

• Raymond Neal, 40, Richmond:  serving time; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Efrain Castro, 28, Winchester:  serving time

• Veronica Ann Witt, 35, Berea:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

Nov. 30

• Patrick Cain, 23, Waco:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; operating on a suspended operating license; improper passing

• Joshua Wayne Callahan, 34, Paint Lick:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jimmy Dewayne Puckett, 54, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ricky Winkler, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• David Frasure, 34, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Travis Anthony Jones, 34, not given:  hold for court

• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Richmond:  hold for court

• Cindy Lee Reed, 41, Irvine:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• April M. Berryman, 43, Irvine:  serving warrant (for other police agency) – 2 counts

• Franklin W. Sizemore, 45, Richmond:  hold for court

• Chase Jackson, 23, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joseph Miller, 34, Orlando:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Billy Joe Brinegar, 37, Winchester:  probation violation (for felony offense) 2 counts

