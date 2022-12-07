Madison County Detention Center: Week of November 28 - 30, 2022

Nov. 28
• Mitchell J. York, 41, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Joseph Clarence Bullen, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• James O. Kidd, 45, Beattyville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50, Lancer: failure to appear
• Thomas W. Estes, 33, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree; assault, 3rd degree, police officer or probation officer
Nov. 29
• Jeffery M. Turner, 47, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• James Keith Pierson, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Johnny Franklin Meadows, Jr., 48, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin)
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: hold for court
• Hogan Rose, 26, Richmond: hold for court
• Clint Lucas Johnson, 49, London: strangulation, 1st degree; harassing communications; harassment (no physical contact)
• Shannon Charles, 24, Richmond: hold for court
• Joshua David Lopez, 41, Berea: theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking, all others
• Dakotah Bohem, 35, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ryan B. Rose, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• James Green, 31, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Thomas Johnson, 40, Lexington: failure to report child dependent neglect/abuse -1st offense; criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12
• Carole D. Blaney, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear
• Jody Darrell, 49, Morning View: serving time
• Jason Said, 34, Butler: serving time
• Gerald Evans, 37, Erlanger: serving time
• Raphael Hoskins, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio: serving time
• Raymond Neal, 40, Richmond: serving time; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Efrain Castro, 28, Winchester: serving time
• Veronica Ann Witt, 35, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
Nov. 30
• Patrick Cain, 23, Waco: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; operating on a suspended operating license; improper passing
• Joshua Wayne Callahan, 34, Paint Lick: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jimmy Dewayne Puckett, 54, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ricky Winkler, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• David Frasure, 34, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Travis Anthony Jones, 34, not given: hold for court
• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Cindy Lee Reed, 41, Irvine: probation violation (for felony offense)
• April M. Berryman, 43, Irvine: serving warrant (for other police agency) – 2 counts
• Franklin W. Sizemore, 45, Richmond: hold for court
• Chase Jackson, 23, Richmond: hold for court
• Joseph Miller, 34, Orlando: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Billy Joe Brinegar, 37, Winchester: probation violation (for felony offense) 2 counts
