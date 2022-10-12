Madison County Detention Center
Sept. 29
• Nathaniel Lee Barnes, 33, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Ryan Combs, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Seth F. Merida, 30, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Jackson: failure to appear
• Gary Steven Mullins, 34, Berea: hold for court
• Randon T. Stambaugh, 39, Richmond: sexual abuse – 3rd degree
Sept. 30
• Sunni L. Banahan, 58, Lexington: criminal trespassing – 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gary Flannery, 44, Albany: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; harassment (no physical contact); menacing
• Nancy JoAnn Hounshell, 37, Lancaster: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Addie Mae Long, 43, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Heather Nicole Masters, 42, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
• Terry D. Rawlins, 44, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); resisting arrest; menacing; parole violation – for technical violation (2 counts)
• Robert Wayne Short, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Regina Sherry Truitt, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Joshua A. Wombles, 26, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Oct. 1
• Laura E. Ayers, 44, Croton on the Hudson, New York: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Bradley A. Hardy, 22, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Nathaniel Huff, 32, Richmond: parole violation (for felony offense)
• Melinda S. Kuenzli, 58, Irmo, South Carolina: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st; assault, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Kianna S. Storm, 52, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Amy Lynn Thomas, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• William Wiser, 18, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, under 21 years of age - .02 -.07
Oct. 2
• Randall C. Hall, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 1st degree; menacing
• Cody Hawk, 25, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• William Howard, 41, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Frederick J. Smith, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
Oct. 3
• Kathy Asbury, 39, not given: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Gregory Edward Newton, 51, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• William Rothermel, 59, Berea: serving time
• John Tonge, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 55, Paris: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Ronald Lynn Webb, 64, Berea: serving time
• Ricky Lewis Wilson, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Oct. 4
• Bobbie C. Akers, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Johnathan J. Branham, 22, Georgetown: failure to appear
• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Cindy Lee Cain, 52, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); possession of firearm by a convicted felon
• Kenneth A. Cole, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• William J Combs, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Candra Nicole Day, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Tiffany Epps, 42, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Joseph Gibson, 41, Richmond: parole violation – for technical violation (2 counts)
• Jose Gomez, 31, Owensboro: failure to appear; tampering with physical evidence; abuse of a corpse
• Jason Daniel Hines, 54, Lexington: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Chase Jackson, 23, Richmond: hold for court
• Candi Jefferson, 49, Lexington: failure to appear
• Jacob Kerr, 22, Lexington: hold for court
• Heather M. King, 42, Harrodsburg: serving time
• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Chyanne Porter, 27, Richmond: abuse of a corpse; tampering with physical evidence
• Dustin Phillip Skidmore, 37, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bradley Wilson, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Dustin Wolfe, 34, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense)
Oct. 5
• Darrell K. Allen, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Felicia Barger, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
•Jim Denny, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Bobbi L. Evans, 39, Richmond: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Martinez, Georgia: hold for court
• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine: hold for court
• Cherise S. Keith, 40, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jonneisheia Lewis, 31, Richmond: endangering the welfare of a minor; criminal mischief, 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Nathaniel Allen Marks, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Christopher E. Marstin, 52, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Donovan Wayne Mullins, 49, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Jayronn Nickerson, 30, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Jerrod Parrish, 28, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; assault, 1st degree, 1st degree – domestic violence; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance within 1.000 fee of a school; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence
Darrin Pulliam, 32, Berea: obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; giving officer false identifying information; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of a handgun by convicted felon; probation violation (for felony offense)
• DeMarcus Simpson, 32, Lexington: hold for court
• Jerry Ryan Smith, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Bennie Lee Stephens, 54, Mt. Vernon: careless driving; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to appear
• William T. Tussey, 40, Richmond: reckless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
