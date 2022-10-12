MCDT

Madison County Detention Center

Sept. 29

• Nathaniel Lee Barnes, 33, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Ryan Combs, 27, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Seth F. Merida, 30, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Jackson: failure to appear

• Gary Steven Mullins, 34, Berea: hold for court

• Randon T. Stambaugh, 39, Richmond: sexual abuse – 3rd degree

Sept. 30

• Sunni L. Banahan, 58, Lexington: criminal trespassing – 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Flannery, 44, Albany: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; harassment (no physical contact); menacing

• Nancy JoAnn Hounshell, 37, Lancaster: failure to appear (3 counts)

• Addie Mae Long, 43, Mt. Vernon: hold for court

• Heather Nicole Masters, 42, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends

• Terry D. Rawlins, 44, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); resisting arrest; menacing; parole violation – for technical violation (2 counts)

• Robert Wayne Short, 34, Richmond: hold for court

• Regina Sherry Truitt, 46, Berea: failure to appear

• Joshua A. Wombles, 26, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Oct. 1

• Laura E. Ayers, 44, Croton on the Hudson, New York: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Bradley A. Hardy, 22, Irvine: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Nathaniel Huff, 32, Richmond: parole violation (for felony offense)

• Melinda S. Kuenzli, 58, Irmo, South Carolina: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1st; assault, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Kianna S. Storm, 52, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Amy Lynn Thomas, 40, Berea: failure to appear

• William Wiser, 18, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, under 21 years of age - .02 -.07

Oct. 2

• Randall C. Hall, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, 1st degree; menacing

• Cody Hawk, 25, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• William Howard, 41, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Frederick J. Smith, 31, Richmond: failure to appear

Oct. 3

• Kathy Asbury, 39, not given: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Gregory Edward Newton, 51, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• William Rothermel, 59, Berea: serving time

• John Tonge, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 55, Paris: failure to appear (3 counts)

• Ronald Lynn Webb, 64, Berea: serving time

• Ricky Lewis Wilson, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Oct. 4

• Bobbie C. Akers, 36, Richmond: failure to appear

• Johnathan J. Branham, 22, Georgetown: failure to appear

• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 40, Richmond: hold for court

• Cindy Lee Cain, 52, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); possession of firearm by a convicted felon

• Kenneth A. Cole, 28, Richmond: hold for court

• William J Combs, 30, Richmond: hold for court

• Candra Nicole Day, 42, Richmond: hold for court

• Tiffany Epps, 42, Richmond: flagrant non-support

• Joseph Gibson, 41, Richmond: parole violation – for technical violation (2 counts)

• Jose Gomez, 31, Owensboro: failure to appear; tampering with physical evidence; abuse of a corpse

• Jason Daniel Hines, 54, Lexington: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Chase Jackson, 23, Richmond: hold for court

• Candi Jefferson, 49, Lexington: failure to appear

• Jacob Kerr, 22, Lexington: hold for court

• Heather M. King, 42, Harrodsburg: serving time

• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Richmond: hold for court

• Chyanne Porter, 27, Richmond: abuse of a corpse; tampering with physical evidence

• Dustin Phillip Skidmore, 37, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Bradley Wilson, 42, Richmond: hold for court

• Dustin Wolfe, 34, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense)

Oct. 5

• Darrell K. Allen, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Felicia Barger, 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

•Jim Denny, 44, Richmond: failure to appear

• Bobbi L. Evans, 39, Richmond: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Martinez, Georgia: hold for court

• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine: hold for court

• Cherise S. Keith, 40, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jonneisheia Lewis, 31, Richmond: endangering the welfare of a minor; criminal mischief, 1st degree; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Nathaniel Allen Marks, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant

• Christopher E. Marstin, 52, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Donovan Wayne Mullins, 49, Mt. Vernon: hold for court

• Jayronn Nickerson, 30, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 of a school; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Jerrod Parrish, 28, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; assault, 1st degree, 1st degree – domestic violence; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; assault, 4th degree domestic violence (minor injury); aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 100 grams heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking a controlled substance within 1.000 fee of a school; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence

Darrin Pulliam, 32, Berea: obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; giving officer false identifying information; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of a handgun by convicted felon; probation violation (for felony offense)

• DeMarcus Simpson, 32, Lexington: hold for court

• Jerry Ryan Smith, 38, Berea: failure to appear

• Bennie Lee Stephens, 54, Mt. Vernon: careless driving; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to appear

• William T. Tussey, 40, Richmond: reckless driving; possession of marijuana; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

