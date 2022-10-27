Oct. 13
• Scott E. Plowman, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thalia Rudie, 26, Berea: failure to appear
• James Smock, 60, Lexington: serving time
• Michael Short, 54, Berea: failure to appear
• Rodney Lee Spoonamore, 39, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Joallen T. McKenna, 58, McKee: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
Oct. 14
• Joshua Jemale Scott, 43, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Brent Watson, 27, Louisville: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Cateland Green, 34, Lexington: failure to appear
• Christian Cox, 31, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Anna Beth Hardiman, 48, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st
• Trenton Venable, 32, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Omarion Nathaniel Russell, 19, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief – 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates)
• Allan L. Puckett, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
• Damon Demetrius Benton, 26, Carrollton, Georgia: criminal possession of a forged prescription – 1st offense (2 counts)
• Iddi Kaumba, 27, Richmond: serving weekends
• Violet Kay Young, 57, Richmond: no operator’s-moped license; no registration plates; theft of identity of another without consent; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense; failure to appear
• Skybird L. Ocean, 26, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Oct. 15
• Kimberly J. Virtue, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dennis James Wells, 36, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Beverly Marry Combs, 47, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Andrew Armstrong, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: resisting arrest; failure to appear (3 counts)
• Rebecca Hite, 31, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shonna Hager, 42, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Jermane Combs Turner, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Dylan Estill Thomas Masters, 24, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine0
Oct. 16
• Abel Gabriel Meija, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in vehicle; no operator’s – moped license; reckless driving
• Heather Renae Hensley, 41, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (4 counts)
• Donald Cain Roe, 44, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Joseph N. Merida, 34, Corbin: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Timothy Dale Huggins, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jerry Lee McGee, 51, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 - 4th or greater offense; no operator’s -moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; ignition interlock driver license use violation; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
Oct. 17
• Christopher Douglas Still, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shawn M. Young, 42, King’s Mountain: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Lee Mullins, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Regina Pearl Calhoun, 53, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jacqueline Wright, 35, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Justin Spicer, 24, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Iva Don Wallace, 51, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Dunn, 18, Hopkinsville: sexual abuse – 3rd degree; sexual misconduct
• Christal Griffin-Wats, 42, Berea: failure to appear
• Jeffery Todd Plowman, 48, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances); no brake lights (passenger vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt; following another vehicle too closely; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
Oct. 18
• Willie Hunter, Jr., 52, Richmond: insufficient head lamps; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Rebecca A. Hamblin, 28, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Matthew Houston, 42, not given: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Randy Jones, 41, Manchester: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joshua Shane Riddle, 22, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• John Borelli, 27, Chesterfield, Michigan: speeding, 26 MPH or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree (police officer); resisting arrest
• Austin G. Daniel, 24, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Charles J. Bratcher, 49, Waco: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brigg A. Wallace, 44, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Michael Gabbard, 42, McKee: failure to appear
• Geneieann M. Wagoner, 47, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Oct. 19
• Erin S. Becraft, 19, Frenchburg: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Kendra I. James, 19, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Seth Johnson, 18, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• James Guy Carr, 52, Waco: failure to appear
• Connie Harris, 49, Waco: failure to appear
• Gabrielle N. Bailey, 29, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (4 counts)
• Bessie M. Vickers, 54, London: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dennis E. Jones, 28, Oneida: receiving stolen property; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non- owner operator to maintain insurance/security -1st offense; leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief – 1st; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Mahala Moore, 20, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
