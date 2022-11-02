MCDT Logo

Oct. 20

• Seth M. Ritchie, 19, Eubank: fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jonathan Paul, 30, Lexington: hold for court

• Makenzie Kelly, 25, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); wanton endangerment – 1st degree 1 police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Whitney Latoya Muncy, 29, Richmond: failure to appear (4 counts); serving parole violation warrant

Oct. 21

• Christopher Dustin Ray Shanks, 27, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); resisting arrest

• Marie Belle Stepp, 43, Richmond: hold for court

• Robert D. Jones, 43, Clay City: hold for court

• Kendell B. Warren, 31, New Albany, Indiana: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); parole violation (for technical violation); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Joseph Wagers, 32, Corbin: serving bench warrant for court

• William Ray Haddix, 62, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Brian K. Bays, 29, McPherson, Kansas: probation violation - for felony offense (2 counts)

• Allan L. Puckett, 31, Richmond: serving weekends

• Patrick Ryan Embry, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; careless driving; failure to produce insurance card

• Justin Ray Gardner, 23, Richmond: failure to appear

Oct. 22

• Halen Hansel, 25, Winchester, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Shauna Faye Baker, 36, Berea: failure to appear

• Aidan M. Stephens, 19, Brownstown, Michigan: display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator’s license; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of open alcohol beverage container in vehicle; person 18 – 20 in possession/purchase/ have another purchase alcohol

• Derrick Stumph, 21, Jacksonville, Florida: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Christian D. Fannin, 22, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Ralph Edward Carpenter, 43, Berea: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; no registration plates; no motorcycle operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Melissa Renee Burcham, 47, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)

Oct. 23

• Maliek De’Monta Mitchell, 20, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Robin G. Tichenor, 47, Bardstown: failure to appear

• Harold Michael Shanks, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Larry Lewis, 38, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance(s) – 3rd; careless driving

• Dustin Knight, 32, Cynthiana: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Christopher L. Taylor, 42, Lexington: failure to appear (3 counts)

• Wesley Nuro, 24, Lexington: failure to appear

• Michael Glennon, 40, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jeramiah L. Steinhurst, 42, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Thomas Blake Wolford, 31, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (3 counts)

Oct. 24

• James M. Drake, 52, Richmond: failure to appear

• Sarah Lisa Napier, 46, not given: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Ericka Leshay Perkins, 28, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)

• Brandon Newcomb, 36, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joseph Donovan Crowdus, Jr., 26, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Matthew Reeder, 27, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Zachary Thomas Benge, 23, Broadhead: reckless driving; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; no registration receipt, no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; disregarding or failure to yield right of way; inadequate silencer (muffler)

Oct. 25

• Sasha Allen, 32, Berea: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Loretta L. Tazelaar, 43, Richmond: failure to spear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Paul Clayton Swinegar, 33, Ravenna: commitment order; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Aaron Stone, 24, Berea: hold for court

• Jeremy S. Lewis, 33, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)

• Amanda Whitaker, 41, Louisville: failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree

• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond: hold for court

• Tonya L. Lynch, 41, Richmond: hold for court

• Carl T. Edwards, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Lisa Jones, 51, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Amber Leanne Morgan, 35, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Amy Wylie, 45, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

Oct. 26

• Phillip Kevin Watson, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; burglary, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree 9on foot)

• Jessica Lynn Boyken, 32, Ravenna: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Mahala Moore, 20, Irvine: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Amy Renae Hawley, 45, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest

• Dwight L. Glover, 45, Vine Grove: parole violation (for technical violation)

• Greg G. Pannell, 40, Benton: parole violation (for technical offense)

• Tara Willis, 34, Richmond: hold for court

• Justin Lee Williams, 34, Richmond: hold for court

• Ryan B. Rose, Berea: hold for court

