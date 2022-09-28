Madison County Detention Center

Sept. 15

• Daniel Diles, 38, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Morgan Styles, 18, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)

• Christopher Gordan, 42, Richmond: public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Quante L. Harmon, 36, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ragan Durham, 27, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Josiah Pack, 26, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 37, Winchester: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Billie Allen Masters, 57, Richmond: serving time

• Thomas Rouse, 46, Richmond: failure to appear

Sept. 16

• Akiva Monte Carr, 28, Richmond: failure to appear

• Antoine J. Kidwell, 36, Berea: failure to appear

• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond: failure to appear

• Christine Glockson, 45, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Greg Berry, 54, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Timothy E. Parke, 42, Richmond: failure to appear

• Carl T. Edwards, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)

• Charles Bynum, 48, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Michael W. Friend, 54, Mt. Vernon: stalking, 2nd degree; assault, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest

• Patricia Ann Eggleston, 40, Louisville: failure to appear

• Paul Wayne Barrett, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st

• Wayne McDaniel, 59, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• David A. Nester, 51, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); failure to appear

• Laura Rhodus, 36, Richmond: failure to appear

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Ronnie Parker, 35, Richmond: failure to appear

• Caleb R. Fetters, 33, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Omarion Nathaniel Russell, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Amber Nicole Weaver, 32, Lexington: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends

Sept. 17

• Michelle Dawn Centers, 37, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Harry Timothy Revel, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana

• Steven Miller, 32, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from a vehicle

• Michael Jackson, 56, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Phillip Cooper, 38, Corbin: failure to appear

• Joshua Alexander, 29, Berea: failure to appear

• Eric F. Batchelor, 63, Berea: registered sex offender – public playground restrictions

Sept. 19

• Chase M. Dillon, 20, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree; rape, 2nd degree (mentally incapacitated); possession of a controlled substance – anabolic steroid; trafficking in marijuana 9less than 8 ounces) -1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Alec Kemper Jones, 34, Richmond: failure to appear

• William Anthony Simmons, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jacob Daniel Thacker, 42, Pikeville: receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000

• Travis Jones, 37, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Jerry Robert Lainhart, 81, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

Sept. 20

• James C. Wyrick, Jr., 50, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Stephen Murphy Warren, 34, Waco: Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree police officer; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license’ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting arrest; speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to wear seatbelts; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; improper passing; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; probation violation (for felony offense); leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Hunter Isak Wagers, 20, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jason M. Durham, 43, Berea: failure to appear

• Bobby G. Horn, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Charles Grant McKinney, III, 34, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Amber N. Noland, 38, Waco: serving parole violation warrant

• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Richmond: hold for court

• Jordan A. Riley, 18, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Amy Marcum, 35, Richmond: serving time

• Courtney Barnes, 35, Richmond: serving time

• Cameron Murray, 33, Campbell: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Fredrick Pierce, 46, Richmond: serving time

• Danny Wayne Ashcraft, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Gilbert C. Blades, 37, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Michael D. Lee, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; driving too slow for traffic conditions/minimum speed; no operator’s – moped license; failure to provide insurance card; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing

Sept. 21

• Jackie Ray Powell, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); strangulation, 2nd degree

• Glennis Edmons Ligon, Jr., 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Anthony Lee Powell, 62, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Nicholas Jackson, 24, Waynesburg: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Shawn Nelson, 27, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Thomas Estes, 33, Irvine: failure to appear

• Burl Jordan, 53, Mt. Sterling: serving bench warrant for court

• Jamie Sizemore, 33, Manchester: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Melissa Carmen Wood, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Larry Tyrone Turner, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)

• Martin P. Vazquez, 26, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle; no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st

• Edward Campbell, 34, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Recommended for you