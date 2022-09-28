Sept. 15
• Daniel Diles, 38, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Morgan Styles, 18, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Christopher Gordan, 42, Richmond: public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Quante L. Harmon, 36, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ragan Durham, 27, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Josiah Pack, 26, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 37, Winchester: disorderly conduct – 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Billie Allen Masters, 57, Richmond: serving time
• Thomas Rouse, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
Sept. 16
• Akiva Monte Carr, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Antoine J. Kidwell, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Michael Ervin Griffith, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christine Glockson, 45, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Greg Berry, 54, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Timothy E. Parke, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carl T. Edwards, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Charles Bynum, 48, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Michael W. Friend, 54, Mt. Vernon: stalking, 2nd degree; assault, 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest
• Patricia Ann Eggleston, 40, Louisville: failure to appear
• Paul Wayne Barrett, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st
• Wayne McDaniel, 59, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• David A. Nester, 51, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); failure to appear
• Laura Rhodus, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Ronnie Parker, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Caleb R. Fetters, 33, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Omarion Nathaniel Russell, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Amber Nicole Weaver, 32, Lexington: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
Sept. 17
• Michelle Dawn Centers, 37, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Harry Timothy Revel, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana
• Steven Miller, 32, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from a vehicle
• Michael Jackson, 56, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Phillip Cooper, 38, Corbin: failure to appear
• Joshua Alexander, 29, Berea: failure to appear
• Eric F. Batchelor, 63, Berea: registered sex offender – public playground restrictions
Sept. 19
• Chase M. Dillon, 20, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree; rape, 2nd degree (mentally incapacitated); possession of a controlled substance – anabolic steroid; trafficking in marijuana 9less than 8 ounces) -1st offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Alec Kemper Jones, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Anthony Simmons, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jacob Daniel Thacker, 42, Pikeville: receiving stolen property, $500 but less than $1,000
• Travis Jones, 37, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jerry Robert Lainhart, 81, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Sept. 20
• James C. Wyrick, Jr., 50, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Stephen Murphy Warren, 34, Waco: Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree police officer; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license’ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting arrest; speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to wear seatbelts; disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; improper passing; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; probation violation (for felony offense); leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Hunter Isak Wagers, 20, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jason M. Durham, 43, Berea: failure to appear
• Bobby G. Horn, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Charles Grant McKinney, III, 34, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Amber N. Noland, 38, Waco: serving parole violation warrant
• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Jordan A. Riley, 18, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Amy Marcum, 35, Richmond: serving time
• Courtney Barnes, 35, Richmond: serving time
• Cameron Murray, 33, Campbell: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Fredrick Pierce, 46, Richmond: serving time
• Danny Wayne Ashcraft, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Gilbert C. Blades, 37, Nicholasville: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Michael D. Lee, 28, Richmond: failure to appear; driving too slow for traffic conditions/minimum speed; no operator’s – moped license; failure to provide insurance card; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; menacing
Sept. 21
• Jackie Ray Powell, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); strangulation, 2nd degree
• Glennis Edmons Ligon, Jr., 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Anthony Lee Powell, 62, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Nicholas Jackson, 24, Waynesburg: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Shawn Nelson, 27, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree, assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Thomas Estes, 33, Irvine: failure to appear
• Burl Jordan, 53, Mt. Sterling: serving bench warrant for court
• Jamie Sizemore, 33, Manchester: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Melissa Carmen Wood, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Larry Tyrone Turner, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Martin P. Vazquez, 26, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; no registration plates; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle; no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st
• Edward Campbell, 34, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
