September 24
• Chayce Birchfield, 27, Richmond, fugitive from another state- warrant required (2 counts) theft of identity of another without consent
• Christopher G. Stevens, 41, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) 1st degree first offense, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st degree 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic control-traffic light
September 25
• Nathan L. Jacobus, 68, Mt. Vernon, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Bobby Lee Deaton, 36, Stanford, probation violation for a felony offense (2 counts)
• Matthew Dewayne Powell, 38, Irvine, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)
• Brandon James Smith, 38, Georgetown, wanton endangerment-1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, terroristic threatening 3rd degree,
• Pamala Lynn Powell, 38, Las Vegas, NV, non payment of court cost, fees or fines, failure to appear for misdemeanor (2 counts), theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting $500 or more but less than $10,000, knowing exploiting an adult by person
• Dennis Blankenship, 36, Morehead, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Mitchell T Crockett, 24, Lawrenceburg, probation violation (felony offense)
September 26
• Steven Arthur Napier, 37, Berea, theft by unlawful taking $500 but less than $10,000, failure to appear, escape 3rd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tabitha L Reece. 38, Richmond, assault 1st degree-domestic violence
• Gregory Steven Beeler, 55, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
• James Allen Willis, 36, Richmond, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jennifer Jackson41, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Roy Edward McCollum, 48, Berea, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jacob Stewart, 24, Orlando, KY, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st degree 1st offense
September 27
• Austin Webb, 29, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), burglary 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree-police or probation officer
September 28
• Jeffery Allen Turner, 36, Prestonsburg, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• John A. Jackson, 32, Richmond, burglary 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Brandi Bowman, 43, Lexington, failure to appear
• Briana Abney, 31, Lexington, serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Vincent Lamarr Herring, 24, Richmond, serving bench warrant for court, failure to appear, bail jumping 1st degree
• Robert Louis Freeman, 39, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jacob Gambill, 36, Lexington, serving warrant (for other police agency) (2 counts)
• Joshua Turpin, 38, Irvine, serving time
• Aaron Griffin, 36, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Lonnie R. Tillery, 64, Lancaster, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
• Courtney Shaw, 28, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), theft of mail matter
September 29
• Damien Lebourhis, 24, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)
September 30
• Cantrell Cantrell, 37, Richmond, sexual abuse, 1st degree (victim under the age of 12 years of age), rape 1st degree (victim under the age of 12)
• Jerry Goddard, 27, Nicholasville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Woosley, 28, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance 1st.
