 

September 24

• Chayce Birchfield, 27, Richmond, fugitive from another state- warrant required (2 counts) theft of identity of another without consent

• Christopher G. Stevens, 41, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) 1st degree first offense, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st degree 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic control-traffic light

 

September 25

• Nathan L. Jacobus, 68, Mt. Vernon, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Bobby Lee Deaton, 36, Stanford, probation violation for a felony offense (2 counts)

• Matthew Dewayne Powell, 38, Irvine, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)

• Brandon James Smith, 38, Georgetown, wanton endangerment-1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, 

• Pamala Lynn Powell, 38, Las Vegas, NV, non payment of court cost, fees or fines, failure to appear for misdemeanor (2 counts), theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting $500 or more but less than $10,000, knowing exploiting an adult by person

• Dennis Blankenship, 36, Morehead, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Mitchell T Crockett, 24, Lawrenceburg, probation violation (felony offense)

 

September 26

• Steven Arthur Napier, 37, Berea, theft by unlawful taking $500 but less than $10,000, failure to appear, escape 3rd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Tabitha L Reece. 38, Richmond, assault 1st degree-domestic violence

• Gregory Steven Beeler, 55, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

• James Allen Willis, 36, Richmond, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jennifer Jackson41, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Roy Edward McCollum, 48, Berea, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Jacob Stewart, 24, Orlando, KY, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 1st degree 1st offense

 

September 27

• Austin Webb, 29, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), burglary 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree-police or probation officer

 

September 28

• Jeffery Allen Turner, 36, Prestonsburg, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• John A. Jackson, 32, Richmond, burglary 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Brandi Bowman, 43, Lexington, failure to appear

• Briana Abney, 31, Lexington, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Vincent Lamarr Herring, 24, Richmond, serving bench warrant for court, failure to appear, bail jumping 1st degree

• Robert Louis Freeman, 39, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jacob Gambill, 36, Lexington, serving warrant (for other police agency) (2 counts)

• Joshua Turpin, 38, Irvine, serving time

• Aaron Griffin, 36, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Lonnie R. Tillery, 64, Lancaster, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense

• Courtney Shaw, 28, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), theft of mail matter

 

September 29

• Damien Lebourhis, 24, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)

 

September 30

• Cantrell Cantrell, 37, Richmond, sexual abuse, 1st degree (victim under the age of 12 years of age), rape 1st degree (victim under the age of 12)

• Jerry Goddard, 27, Nicholasville, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joshua Woosley, 28, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance 1st.

