Madison County District and Circuit Court: August 18 - 25, 2021

District Court

 Aug. 20

• Amandrea Jean Blume vs. William L. Creech

• Hannah Lee Yates vs. Don Allen Varney, Jr.

Aug. 21

• Earl Lyons vs. James Patrick Jewel

Aug. 23

• Cameron Harris vs. Thomas Blake Ballard

• Lynoda G. Howell vs. Joseph E. Warth

Aug. 25

• Deanna Renee Rice vs. Benjamin Cole Johnson

• Antonio Demario Fredrick vs. Jessica M. Hudson

Circuit Court

Aug. 19

• Aaron Matthew Guerrero vs. Julie Nicole Wojno

• Nicholas Ray Chandler vs. Rusanna Dawn Chandler

• Jose F. Camara vs. Heather A. Blais

Aug. 23

• John David Stueber vs. Eric Martyn Stueber

• Duane James Stokes vs. Wanda Lee Stokes

• Michelle Lee Shrader vs. Dennis Jason Shrader

Aug. 24

• Susanna Helen Parker vs. Jonathan Michael Parker

• Nicole S. Smith vs. Alan W. Smith

• Melinda Faye Flynn vs. Anthony Wayne Flynn

• Jonathan Daughdrill vs. Andrea Daughdrill

• Cristy Ann Gray vs. Steven Russell Gray

Aug. 25

• CHFS EX REL, Briana R. Stone vs. Justin W. Kirk

• Paula A. Landsaw vs. Howard W. Landsaw

