Madison County District and Circuit Court: August 18 - 25, 2021

District Court
Aug. 20
• Amandrea Jean Blume vs. William L. Creech
• Hannah Lee Yates vs. Don Allen Varney, Jr.
Aug. 21
• Earl Lyons vs. James Patrick Jewel
Aug. 23
• Cameron Harris vs. Thomas Blake Ballard
• Lynoda G. Howell vs. Joseph E. Warth
Aug. 25
• Deanna Renee Rice vs. Benjamin Cole Johnson
• Antonio Demario Fredrick vs. Jessica M. Hudson
Circuit Court
Aug. 19
• Aaron Matthew Guerrero vs. Julie Nicole Wojno
• Nicholas Ray Chandler vs. Rusanna Dawn Chandler
• Jose F. Camara vs. Heather A. Blais
Aug. 23
• John David Stueber vs. Eric Martyn Stueber
• Duane James Stokes vs. Wanda Lee Stokes
• Michelle Lee Shrader vs. Dennis Jason Shrader
Aug. 24
• Susanna Helen Parker vs. Jonathan Michael Parker
• Nicole S. Smith vs. Alan W. Smith
• Melinda Faye Flynn vs. Anthony Wayne Flynn
• Jonathan Daughdrill vs. Andrea Daughdrill
• Cristy Ann Gray vs. Steven Russell Gray
Aug. 25
• CHFS EX REL, Briana R. Stone vs. Justin W. Kirk
• Paula A. Landsaw vs. Howard W. Landsaw
