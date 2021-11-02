Madison County District and Circuit Court: October 14 - 20, 2021

District Court

 

Oct. 14

• Loran Kathleen Baudendistle vs. Zachary Austin Dickerson

• Destiny Lashae Lawson vs. Sidney Shane Hall

 

Oct 18

• Darrell Dwayne Combs vs. Lucinda B. Easton

ˆKiersten Hope Eckler vs. Charles Kaiser

 

Oct. 19

• Jonathan Tevis vs. Melissa Ann Tevis

• Amanda Leigh Stinson vs. Aaron Stinson

 

 Circuit Court

 

Oct. 14

• Travis Wheeler vs. Christiana Wheeler

 

Oct. 15

• Lani Coleman vs Chance Coleman

 

Oct. 18

• Amber Lysette Hamilton vs. Robert Matthew Hamilton

• Melissa Tevis vs. Jonathan Tevis

• Brittany Nicole Christian vs. Garrick Allen Christian

 

Oct. 19

• CHFS EX REL Ashley Cameron vs. Bobby Paschell

ª Jeanette Nicole Box vs. Wesley Joe Box

• Brandon Watson vs. Melissa Watson

 

Oct. 20

• Brian Jonathan Caudill vs. Lee Angela Caudill

 

Foreclosures

 

Oct. 20

• A.D. Grant Builders vs. Timothy Mays ET AL

