Madison County District and Circuit Court: October 14 - 20, 2021

District Court
Oct. 14
• Loran Kathleen Baudendistle vs. Zachary Austin Dickerson
• Destiny Lashae Lawson vs. Sidney Shane Hall
Oct 18
• Darrell Dwayne Combs vs. Lucinda B. Easton
ˆKiersten Hope Eckler vs. Charles Kaiser
Oct. 19
• Jonathan Tevis vs. Melissa Ann Tevis
• Amanda Leigh Stinson vs. Aaron Stinson
Circuit Court
Oct. 14
• Travis Wheeler vs. Christiana Wheeler
Oct. 15
• Lani Coleman vs Chance Coleman
Oct. 18
• Amber Lysette Hamilton vs. Robert Matthew Hamilton
• Melissa Tevis vs. Jonathan Tevis
• Brittany Nicole Christian vs. Garrick Allen Christian
Oct. 19
• CHFS EX REL Ashley Cameron vs. Bobby Paschell
ª Jeanette Nicole Box vs. Wesley Joe Box
• Brandon Watson vs. Melissa Watson
Oct. 20
• Brian Jonathan Caudill vs. Lee Angela Caudill
Foreclosures
Oct. 20
• A.D. Grant Builders vs. Timothy Mays ET AL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.