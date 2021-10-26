Madison County District and Circuit Court: October 7 - 13, 2021

District Court

Oct. 7

• Christion Lee Sallee vs. Gary Owen Sallee

Oct. 11

• Brittany Nicole Stamper vs. Dennis Wayne Haggard, Jr. 

Oct. 12

• Melissa Ann Tevis vs. Jonathan Wayne Tevis

 

Oct. 13

• Kearstin Dawn Page Bailey vs. Jessup Karl Thomas

 

Circuit Court

Oct. 7

Lori Rodgers vs. David Rodgers

• Christopher Long vs. Kathleen Long

• Freda Denise Rasner vs. Jack Danie Rasner

• Ashley Berryman vs. Kimberly Berryman

• Crystala Lyn Floyd vs. Nicholas Keith Floyd

• Janice Gwynn Ruble vs. Charles Keith Ruble

• Jessica Leeann Damron vs. Cory Tyler Damron

Oct. 11

• Almanza Daniela Reyes vs. Jenaro Garcia Alvarado 

Oct. 12

• CHFS EX REL Casey P. Powell vs. Joseph D. Phipps

• CHFS REL Stephanie Nelson vs. Bradley Nelson

• Matthew Thomas Waller vs. Amanda Huddilston 

Oct. 13

• Brandon Lee Bullock vs. Rica Stephens

No foreclosures this week

Recommended for you