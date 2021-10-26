Madison County District and Circuit Court: October 7 - 13, 2021

District Court
Oct. 7
• Christion Lee Sallee vs. Gary Owen Sallee
Oct. 11
• Brittany Nicole Stamper vs. Dennis Wayne Haggard, Jr.
Oct. 12
• Melissa Ann Tevis vs. Jonathan Wayne Tevis
Oct. 13
• Kearstin Dawn Page Bailey vs. Jessup Karl Thomas
Circuit Court
Oct. 7
• Lori Rodgers vs. David Rodgers
• Christopher Long vs. Kathleen Long
• Freda Denise Rasner vs. Jack Danie Rasner
• Ashley Berryman vs. Kimberly Berryman
• Crystala Lyn Floyd vs. Nicholas Keith Floyd
• Janice Gwynn Ruble vs. Charles Keith Ruble
• Jessica Leeann Damron vs. Cory Tyler Damron
Oct. 11
• Almanza Daniela Reyes vs. Jenaro Garcia Alvarado
Oct. 12
• CHFS EX REL Casey P. Powell vs. Joseph D. Phipps
• CHFS REL Stephanie Nelson vs. Bradley Nelson
• Matthew Thomas Waller vs. Amanda Huddilston
Oct. 13
• Brandon Lee Bullock vs. Rica Stephens
No foreclosures this week
